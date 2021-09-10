Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,252 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $460,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

