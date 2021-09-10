Morgan Stanley Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $213.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.
Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.
In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
