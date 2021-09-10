Morgan Stanley Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $213.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

