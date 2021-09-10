Morgan Stanley Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $87.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.