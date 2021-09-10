Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.03.

PDRDY opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

