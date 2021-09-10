Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Omega Flex worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.96. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.55 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.