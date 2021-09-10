Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) were up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.41 and last traded at $64.40. Approximately 1,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 277,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,026 shares of company stock worth $261,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Morphic by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 108,218.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

