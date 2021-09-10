Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 107,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Motive Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

