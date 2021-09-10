Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.54

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $246.54 and last traded at $246.27, with a volume of 7310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

