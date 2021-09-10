Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $22.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

