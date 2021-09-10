Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 439 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.38 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.