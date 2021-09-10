Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Plexus by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plexus by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plexus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

Shares of PLXS opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

