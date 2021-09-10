Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,508 shares of company stock valued at $335,321 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WLDN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

