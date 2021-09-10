Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of TER opened at $119.17 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

