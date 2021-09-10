Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

KNSL opened at $167.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average of $169.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

