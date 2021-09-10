Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 135,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,094,000. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 718.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $162.53 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.