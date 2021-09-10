Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $494,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $476,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,961. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $80.13 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

