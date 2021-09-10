Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

