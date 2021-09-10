NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $59.03

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.03, but opened at $61.50. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 741 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

