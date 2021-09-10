NAOS Finance (NAOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.64 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $1.15 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00189142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.49 or 1.00321318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.36 or 0.07321835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00864282 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

