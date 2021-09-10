Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $30,675,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $23,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.