National Bank Financial Boosts Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.71 million and a P/E ratio of 34.36. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$4.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

