National Bank Financial Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Outperform

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

HBM opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $79,092,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

