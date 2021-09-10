National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$43.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 500,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,895. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

