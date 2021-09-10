National Bankshares Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$204.57.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$180.52. The company had a trading volume of 109,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$188.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of C$34.50 billion and a PE ratio of 40.80. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

