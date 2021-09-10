National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. National Beverage has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $98.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

