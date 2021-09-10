National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.02

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 3045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

