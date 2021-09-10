NEST Protocol Price Down 26.5% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.58 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.