New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Shares of TSE NGD remained flat at $C$1.51 during midday trading on Friday. 377,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.27.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

