New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a C$1.90 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -137.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.09.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

