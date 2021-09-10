New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 526.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433,330 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $33,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

