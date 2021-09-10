New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alamo Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $352,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,819. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.