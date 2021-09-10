New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

