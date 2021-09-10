New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Bank by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.25 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

