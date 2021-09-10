New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.48 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

