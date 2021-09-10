New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,259 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Kforce worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

