New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of AMC Networks worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AMC Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.