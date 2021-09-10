Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.56. 173,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,385. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

