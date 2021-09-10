Newport Trust Co Has $112.28 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,625 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $112,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NYSE WY opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

