Newport Trust Co Has $6.89 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Belden were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 9.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 56,680.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 233.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 94,341 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

