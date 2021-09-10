Newport Trust Co Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,293 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.32% of The Kraft Heinz worth $161,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,416,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

