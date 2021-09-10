Newport Trust Co Sells 77,947 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,852,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,947 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $441,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 488.3% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

