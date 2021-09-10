NGM Biopharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,380 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 997% compared to the average daily volume of 217 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

NGM stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

