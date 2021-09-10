Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

