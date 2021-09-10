Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.29 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

