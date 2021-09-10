Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,568 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

OGS stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

