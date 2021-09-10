Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1,871.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,438 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.