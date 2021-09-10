Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $810.79 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.73 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $740.48 and a 200-day moving average of $647.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

