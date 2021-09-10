Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.