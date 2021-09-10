NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH opened at $22.24 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

