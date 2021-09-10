Noir (NOR) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $144,172.81 and $252.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,518,705 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

